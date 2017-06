Students at Columbia Middle School in Lancaster County are learning about healthy eating in a creative way. Twice a week, 6th graders are given a different fruit or vegetable to try. The kids then grade the foods.

The project is done in partnership with CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health. They say the ultimate goal is to put the new, healthy food in front of students as often as possible so they’re more likely to eat it.

The program also includes cooking classes and a field trip to a local farm.