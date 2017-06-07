Coroner: Mother used gun to kill self, 2 children

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother found dead with her two young children after a fire in their home died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a coroner said Wednesday.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni announced his findings after an autopsy Wednesday morning. He ruled Carola Arnau’s death a suicide.

Arnau, 40, her 10-year-old daughter, and her 4-year-old son were found in a bedroom after police responded to the fire early Tuesday in the 1400 block of Village Road, in Strasburg Township.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said the children were murdered and the home and a detached garage were intentionally set ablaze.

Arnau’s husband was living in the garage during the couple’s pending divorce. He was not home at the time of the fire and shootings.

Stedman said a gun was found with the mother. He said she bought the gun and ammunition on Monday.

Diamantoni said the gun was used in all three shootings.

The family’s dog was also found dead in the home and had been shot.

