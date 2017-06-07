Comey to Congress: President Trump told him “I need loyalty”

ERIC TUCKER, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
James Comey
FILE - In this May 15, 2007, file photo, then-ormer Deputy Attorney General James Comey waits to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding the fired prosecutors. Comey's appearance June 8, 2017, before the Senate intelligence committee, during which he's expected to describe his encounters with President Donald Trump in the weeks before he was fired as FBI director, is one of the most anticipated congressional hearings in years. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty” during a January dinner, according to documents released a day ahead of his planned testimony.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon.

In the statement, Comey said he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he said Trump asked him if he wanted to remain on as FBI director. Comey said he replied that he wanted to serve out his ten-year term and “was not on anybody’s side politically.”

Comey said Trump then made his statement about loyalty. Comey replied that he could offer his honesty, and that when Trump said he wanted “honest loyalty,” Comey answered, Comey paused and said, “You will get that from me.”

Trump abruptly fired Comey last month.

