Chambersburg woman pleads guilty to social security fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Chambersburg woman has admitted in federal court to collecting social security benefits for her sister after the other woman died.

Rebecca Cramer, 57, pleaded guilty Wednesday to social security fraud and theft of public funds.

Federal prosecutors said Cramer collected more than $22,000 in social security funds that were to be used for her sister’s benefit.

Cramer’s sister passed away in February 2015, but prosecutors said Cramer continued to collect the funds and fraudulently completed two annual reports to the Social Security Administration regarding her sister’s status.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.