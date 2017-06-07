Arendtsville man sexually abused girl for years, police say

Published:
Tony Hughes (Cumberland County Prison)

ARENDTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a girl for several years.

Tony Hughes, 51, of Arendtsville, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Police said the assaults began when the girl was 11 years old.

Hughes was already in Cumberland County Prison on unrelated charges.

