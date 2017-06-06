US grants Pennsylvania a month extension under Real ID law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania is still waiting to see whether the federal government will give it two more years to produce driver’s licenses and photo IDs that comply with federal anti-terrorism standards.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended Tuesday’s deadline until July 10 for Pennsylvanians to use their existing state IDs to get into certain facilities, including federal prisons.

The deadline to have a qualifying ID to board commercial airliners is next Jan. 22. Without an extension, Pennsylvanians will have to get another form of ID that complies with the federal Real ID law of 2005, such as a U.S. passport.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation last month that’s designed to bring Pennsylvania into compliance. But the state Department of Transportation says it isn’t able to produce the new licenses until 2019.