Upper low spins over the region through Thursday, then heat building for the weekend

An upper level low will spin over the state for the next couple of days. This will produce a lot of cloud cover, muggy air, and occasional showers. Rainfall amounts will generally be on the light side, with best chances for passing showers expected today through this evening. Highs today will be near 70 degrees. Grab the umbrella on your way out the door just in case. Tomorrow and Thursday will bring more clouds and a stray shower or two, but nothing significant. Highs tomorrow will be stuck in the 60s with some more peeks of sun by Thursday allowing highs to reach into the lower 70s. In general, despite the gloomy conditions the next few days, rainfall won’t amount to much.

The low finally exits Friday and gradual clearing will take place for the end of the workweek. A building Bermuda High will create a southwest flow of air resulting in a steady stream of heat and humidity by the weekend. There is a very small chance for a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, with most of the weekend staying dry. Temperatures climb near 90 degrees by Sunday with more heat and humidity to start next week. This will be a huge change in the weather pattern and it will finally feel much more like summer by the weekend!