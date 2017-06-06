Trump Organization to launch ‘American Idea’ hotel chain

NEW YORK (AP) – The sons of President Donald Trump say their company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by their travels with their father’s campaign.

The Trump Organization is calling the new mid-market chain “American Idea” and said it will start with three hotels in Mississippi.

At a party at Manhattan’s Trump Tower, Donald Trump Jr. said he and his brother, Eric, got a “crash course in America” while traveling across the country with their father’s presidential campaign.

The first of dozens of hotels in another new Trump chain called “Scion” is also under construction in Mississippi.

Scion is a four-star hotel chain meant to offer upscale service in U.S. cities that could not support a full-fledged Trump luxury property.

Ethics experts have said the chain raises conflicts of interest issues for the White House.

The four Mississippi hotels for both chains will be owned by Chawla Hotels.

The Trump Organization will get management and franchise fees for the new ventures. Chawla Hotels owns 17 hotels under various franchise names.