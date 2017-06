STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — Police say a woman and two juveniles were killed in an overnight house fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 1400 block of Village Road.

Officials are on scene, investigating.

According to State Police Trooper James Spencer, the house and a detached garage were burned.

Police have only said three people were deceased in the home upon arrival but have not identifying the victims.

No additional information has been released.