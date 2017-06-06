Suspected gun, credit card thief caught on camera

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the theft of a gun and credit cards are turning to the public for help.

North Middleton Township police want to identify a man recorded by surveillance cameras as he used the stolen cards at various businesses in the Harrisburg area.

The cards and the gun, a black Ruger LCP .380 caliber, were reported stolen Friday from a township park in the 1700 block of Waggoners Gap Road.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call North Middleton police at (717) 243-7910.

