Suspected gun, credit card thief caught on camera

By Published:

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the theft of a gun and credit cards are turning to the public for help.

North Middleton Township police want to identify a man recorded by surveillance cameras as he used the stolen cards at various businesses in the Harrisburg area.

The cards and the gun, a black Ruger LCP .380 caliber, were reported stolen Friday from a township park in the 1700 block of Waggoners Gap Road.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call North Middleton police at (717) 243-7910.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s