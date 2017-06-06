Senators lose 5th straight, 4-3 to Altoona

Wyatt Mathisen hit a solo home run in the third inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 4-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday.

Tate Scioneaux struck Khayyan Norfork out with a runner on first to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The home run by Mathisen gave the Curve a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Senators cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Stephen Perez hit an RBI single, bringing home Corban Joseph.

Altoona right-hander Tanner Anderson (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter John Simms (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after he allowed four runs on just five hits over seven innings.

Alec Keller singled three times for the Senators.

Ryan Brinley tossed two scoreless innings for the Senators.