Powerball jackpot reaches $375M

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Get ready for another round of Powerball fever.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is up to $375 million, the game’s 12th largest prize on record. A single winning ticket with the cash payout option would be worth $235.4 million.

The prize is Powerball’s largest since a $435.3 million jackpot was won in Indiana on Feb. 22.

Pennsylvania has sold 17 jackpot-winning Powerball tickets since joining the game in 2002.

Tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.