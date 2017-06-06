Police seek ID of suspected credit card thief

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of charging more than $1,600 to two stolen credit cards.

East Pennsboro Township police released a surveillance photo of the man on Tuesday. They said he made purchases at the Weis Market and Giant Food Store in Hampden Township about 20 minutes after the cards were stolen May 9.

The cards were taken from a vehicle while the owner was visiting an East Pennsboro park.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 717-732-3633 ext. 1608.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.