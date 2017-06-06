Opioid Crisis at an all-time high in the Midstate

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The opioid epidemic reaching an all-time high in central Pennsylvania, it’s so bad, first responders are concerned they don’t have the resources to keep up.

First responders say it used to take one dose of Naloxone to revive a patient. Nowadays, it takes 4 or 5.

Nathan Harig Get’s the call when someone overdoses on opioids. Harig said, “It’s scary for first responders because a lot of the stuff that’s being mixed with heroin.”

Paramedic Darryl Strick said, “The stuff either has Fentanyl or other stuff mixed in it.”

With the drug stronger, it takes more naloxone to keep patients alive. It’s an issue they’re seeing more often.

Harig said, “Normally in a month we do 16 doses. In May of 2017, we did 43. Incredibly high, very alarming!”

Responders say the average abuser is a 34-year-old White/Caucasian male.

The numbers for May are four times higher than the number of cases they were seeing in that time period in 2015, and it’s not cheap. Each dose of Naloxone costing $45. With numbers high, resources are low.

Harig said “We’ve got the baby boomers and the opioid crisis coming at the worst time. But there is also less people graduating to become EMT’s and paramedics, so there is less of us.”

Fewer responders with less incentive.

Harig said, “Our reimbursements have stagnated or shrunk, so we’re not being paid to do this job in a lot of cases.”

But if they don’t do it, who will?

Strick said, “The first thing I say when they come awake is where are your needles because that’s the last thing I want is some kid to get stuck with a dirty needle.”

Harig said, “If no one finds you or gets you help in time, you will be dead.” Responders pleading get help before it’s too late. If you’re struggling with an opioid addiction, call the race project. First responders say it could save your life.