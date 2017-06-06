Most of stolen Star Wars collection recovered

The Associated Press Published:
Courtesy of KXRM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – In the first “Star Wars” film, Obi-Wan Kenobi said, “in my experience there is no such thing as luck.” Steve Sansweet thinks differently.

Sansweet, the owner of the largest privately owned collection of Star Wars memorabilia in the world, said Monday he feels lucky he found out about the theft of $200,000 worth of prized vintage action figures from his California nonprofit museum before it was too late.

He says about 120 pieces were stolen between 2015 and 2016 by a friend who stayed at the compound four times during that period.

About 100 of the stolen items have been recovered.

And about the friend, police arrested Carl Edward Cunningham, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 27th.

