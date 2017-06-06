Lebanon K-9 officer retires

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Tuesday was retirement day for Lebanon K-9 officer Friday, who enjoyed a send-off party in council chambers.

Friday’s human partner, Officer Dave Zinda, was by his side.

The 10-year-old German shepherd served his community for eight years. He will live out his days with Zinda.

The search for a new K-9 officer is underway. The city recently received a $5,000 donation to kick-start the effort.

It costs about $25,000.00 for a trained K-9, not including ongoing basic and medical care.

Lebanon police have another K-9 named Apollo.