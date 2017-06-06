Jury convicts man of raping 6 sisters

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Jurors in suburban Philadelphia have convicted a man accused of sexually assaulting six girls in the same family and fathering two children by one of them.

Lee Donald Kaplan, 52, of Feasterville, was convicted Tuesday afternoon on all counts including rape of a child and statutory sexual assault, television station WPVI reported.

Prosecutors said her Lancaster County parents “gifted” the oldest girl to Kaplan when she was 14 years old because he helped them financially. Kaplan is accused of raping the girl repeatedly over several years.

The girl’s younger sisters, her children, and her mother were living in Kaplan’s home when he was arrested last June. Authorities said he began sexually abusing the other girls when they were between 6 and 14 years old and groomed them to believe he was a “religious, cult-like figure.”

The defense said the family considered Kaplan married to the oldest daughter and he never abused the younger girls.

The girls’ mother, 43-year-old Savilla Stoltzfus of Quarryville, pleaded guilty in April to a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. Her husband, 44-year-old Daniel Stoltzfus, pleaded no contest to the same charge. Both are awaiting sentencing.

