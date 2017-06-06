In Your Community: Penbrook’s stormwater fee; summer camp

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new fee is coming to Penbrook property owners to cover stormwater runoff, making the borough federally compliant.

There are 1,179 parcels. Depending on their size and method used to calculate the fee, it could cost up to $200 a quarter. The increase could possibly start in the fall or in January 2018.

In addition, a part-time employee may be added to oversee building. The newly formed Penbrook Authority would have to approve any and all changes.

Details still need to be worked out. A public hearing will be scheduled.

In other news, Little Valley Parks summer camp begins June 27. The five-week program runs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The campers will enjoy activities from gardening to soccer and tennis camps, hands-on history lessons, a mobile library, and more. Volunteers, who can obtain child abuse clearances, are still needed. Call 717-232-3733 for more information.

Speaking of parks, Elm Street Station received a $55,000 state grant for improvements. Borough council is working on a DCNR grant for matching funds. The estimated $200,000 project to revitalize the park will add enhanced security and ADA compliance.