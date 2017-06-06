House votes to honor fallen Marine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation to honor a U.S. Marine who died in a helicopter crash last year.

House Bill 154 would designate the Mountain Road bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek in South Middleton Township as the Sgt. Adam C. Schoeller Memorial Bridge.

Schoeller lived in Gardners and graduated from Boiling Springs High School. He was among 12 Marines who died when two helicopters collided during a nighttime training exercise off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 14, 2016.

The bill was authored by state Rep. Will Tallman (R-Adams/Cumberland). Tallman said he hopes the state Senate passes his measure “so we can recognize this fallen soldier for his service to our country.”

