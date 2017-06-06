Geisinger Holy Spirit to put on 5k and Spring Festival June 10

Hosted by the auxiliary of Geisinger Holy Spirit, the Spring Festival aims to bring hospital and community together by offering free family-friendly entertainment.

The day-long event features food trucks, a bake sale and flower sale, live entertainment and vendors selling unique and hand-crafted goods. They also have a Kid Zone with bounce houses, a petting zoo and face painting – all free.

The event is meant to bring the medical environment to the community to lessen the distance and general intimidation of the healthcare field.

The festival will take place on June 10 from 9am to 3pm. Learn more online at www.hsh.org/Spirit5KRunWalk.