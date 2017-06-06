Found remains identified as missing Harrisburg man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators have identified skeletal remains found in Cumberland County six months ago as those of a missing Harrisburg man.

David “Sport” Martin was last seen in March 2015. His family notified police in May of 2015, but investigators say their leads went cold.

In December, hunters stumbled upon human remains in a wooded area near Newville. The Cumberland County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy and reached out to nearby police departments for missing persons reports. Harrisburg police had a match, and dental records confirmed the bones belong to Martin.

“I don’t know of him, but I heard the name,” said Phil Brooks, who lives on Martin’s block in Harrisburg.

Brooks is frustrated another seemingly violent crime is linked to his Allison Hill neighborhood.

“The accident or death or murder, whatever it was,” he said. “There’s just a lot of crimes and murders going on, and in my opinion a lot of it is senseless.”

Investigators do not know what happened between the time the 41-year-old Martin went missing to when his remains were found a year and a half later.

Cumberland County Coroner Charlie Hall says investigators found about 40 percent of Martin’s body, which made it difficult to figure out how he died.

“At this point, there is no indication of trauma,” Hall said. “He did have a broken nose.

“We started our investigation and most of our leads went cold without anything,” Harrisburg police Captain Gabriel Olivera said for their findings two years ago.

They’re now revisiting the case and asking the community for help.

It’s a start that Brooks hopes will end the violent streak in his neighborhood.

“Hopefully, we can come together as a community and just try to do more to make it a safer environment for everybody,” he said.

