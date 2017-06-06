Ex-coach accused of creating, receiving child pornography

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former coach at a Fulton County high school is facing federal child pornography charges.

Dane R. Pollock, 33, of McConnellsburg, is accused of taking sexually explicit, nude photographs and videos of at least one female student who was under the age of 18 years in 2016, U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office said.

Pollock, a former boys basketball coach at McConnellsburg High School, was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

He was arraigned Thursday and ordered held detained until his trial date on Aug. 7.

Pollock was arrested on state charges in November after state police said he had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old female student. He pleaded guilty in April to corruption of minors and was sentenced to 3-23 months in a county jail.

