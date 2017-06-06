Dare to Dream: Single Mom’s Day Out!

HOPE, a ministry to single moms, has been in existence since 2013 at Evangel Assembly located in Ephrata. Out of that grew Cristin Germaine’s vision to create the Lancaster Dare to Dream Single Moms’ Event. This is the 2nd event of its kind in Lancaster County.

“Last year there were 90 single moms, approximately 70 children and close to 100 volunteers that helped to make the Lancaster Dare to Dream Single Moms’ Day Out a huge success,” tells Cristin.

The event serves as a day of fun for single mothers and their children. There are workshops, food, prizes, shopping, and much more.

The event will take place at the Calvary Church (1051 Landis Valley Rd, Lancaster) on July 8 from 8am to 2:30pm.

Learn more online or by calling 717-598-3395.