Crews battle barn blaze in Adams County

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo courtesy: 911 Photography

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews battled a barn fire Tuesday afternoon in Adams County.

Firefighters began responding around 2:30 p.m. to the scene in the 300 block of High Rock Road in Berwick Township, according to an Adams County 911 dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time what, if anything, was kept in the barn.

No injuries have been reported, according to the dispatcher.

Fire officials have not released any other information at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s