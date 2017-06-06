Crews battle barn blaze in Adams County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews battled a barn fire Tuesday afternoon in Adams County.

Firefighters began responding around 2:30 p.m. to the scene in the 300 block of High Rock Road in Berwick Township, according to an Adams County 911 dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time what, if anything, was kept in the barn.

No injuries have been reported, according to the dispatcher.

Fire officials have not released any other information at this time.

