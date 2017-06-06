Coroner: Remains of missing Harrisburg man found near Newville

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Human skeletal remains found on state game lands in the Newville area last year are those of a Harrisburg man who went missing in March 2015, investigators said Tuesday.

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall and Harrisburg police identified the remains as those of David “Sport” Martin. He was 41 years old when his family reported him missing under suspicious circumstances.

Hunters on Dec. 3 found the remains in a heavily-wooded area near Route 233 and Ridge Road in Cooke Township. Investigators previously said the remains appeared to have been in the woods “for at least a few years.”

Investigators have not determined the cause of death. Hall said there was no indication of trauma.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.