Boy injured in hit-run school bus crash leaves hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 6-year-old boy critically injured in a school bus crash caused by a hit-and-run driver has been released from a hospital.

The Locust Grove first grader was released on Saturday, his parents wrote in a blog post.

The boy sustained extremely serious injuries when he was ejected from the bus May 17 in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway East, in East Lampeter Township.

Thirteen other Lancaster Mennonite students were injured. A 16-year-old who sustained broken vertebrae was released from a hospital in Delaware days after the crash. The other students and their driver were treated for minor injuries and released.

James P. Irvin III, 46, is charged with three felony counts and 32 misdemeanor counts related to the crash. Prosecutors say he had been driving with a suspended license since 2004.

Investigators said Irvin was trying to pass two oversize tractor-trailers and their escort vehicles. As the small school bus approached in the westbound lane, Irvin returned to the eastbound lane behind the lead escort vehicle and struck it from behind, causing it to sideswipe the bus. The bus tipped over after hitting one of the trucks.

Irvin waived a preliminary hearing last week. A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 12.

