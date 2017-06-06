Assault suspect accused of holding victim at gunpoint, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police made an arrest in an assault early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North 6th Street where they found a victim with facial injuries.

According to police, 37-year-old James Carden, of Mount Joy, broke into the victim’s room, struck her and held her against her will at gunpoint.

Carden was charged with aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.

He was denied bail and is in Dauphin County Prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.