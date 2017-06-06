Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Arctic Cat is recalling more than 20,000 snowmobiles because the fuel tank can crack and fuel can leak into the engine compartment.

The company has received reports of 918 incidents, including six reports of fires, but no reports of injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves 2007, 2008, and 2009 model year snowmobiles, including F models, Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100 models, Bearcat Z1 XT models, T500 and T570 models, TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo models, and Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo models.

Owners should stop using the snowmobiles and contact an Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been directly notified by mail.

