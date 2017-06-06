Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon is continuing to delve into new ways of letting people shop, this time with a grocery pickup service in Seattle called AmazonFresh Pickup. The service will let members of Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime loyalty program order groceries online, reserve a time to pick them up and then deliver them to a members’ car at the pickup location. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Online leader Amazon is offering a discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.

Amazon says customers who get benefits such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, can pay $5.99 per month for membership, which would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. The regular annual membership is $99 per year. But those who cannot afford to pay up front have to pay $10.99 a month for the same benefits.

Amazon’s Prime program, with the perks it brings, has created strong habits among shoppers as competition is keen. Amazon says it wants to make the program more accessible. Walmart, which has the second-biggest share of online sales, has been trying to close the gap with Amazon.

