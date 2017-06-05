Teen dies from shooting; Swatara Township woman charged with homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting last week in Swatara Township has died.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick confirmed Monday that the teen died at a hospital. The boy’s name has not been released.

Police have amended a criminal complaint against 30-year-old Damaris Vidot to include a count of criminal homicide, according to court records.

Vidot is accused of shooting the teen Tuesday evening outside her home in the 700 block of Highland Street.

She told police she had argued with her 17-year-old niece over a Facebook post before the girl and others came to her house and began threatening her. She said she pulled out her gun as she stood on her porch and warned the group to get off her property, according to the complaint.

She said the 17-year-old boy reached into his pocket and said, “Yeah, I got one of them, too. We can do this.”

As the argument escalated, Vidot told investigators she pushed the boy with one hand and the gun in her other hand discharged.

A witness, however, told police that Vidot and the teen were about three feet apart, never had contact, and his hands were by his side when Vidot shot him in the neck, the complaint states. Police said the shot severed the boy’s spinal cord.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 12.

