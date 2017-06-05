River searchers find body of 8-year-old boy

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Search teams have found the body of a missing 8-year-old boy who was swept away in the Susquehanna River.

The body was recovered around 11 a.m. Monday as crews searched the river north of the Clarks Ferry Bridge for a fourth day. State police said the boy was found about 100-150 yards from where he was reported missing.

Police said the boy was playing with his 10-year-old brother in a Perry County creek that empties into the river in the area of Old Trail Road, near New Buffalo, when he was swept away by the current shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

His name hasn’t been released.

“It was a tough four days of searching and it was not the result that we wanted,” said Ethan May, assistant chief of Duncannon Fire Company. “The most important thing is we’re bringing closure to the family, and hopefully that can help them move forward in a time of grieving.”

Police said the water depth where the boy’s body was discovered was about five feet. They said the water visibility on Monday was clearer than previous days, which helped their search.

