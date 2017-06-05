Search resumes for 8-year-old boy swept away in river

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) – Search crews will return to the Susquehanna River Monday morning, trying to find a missing 8-year-old boy who was swept away while playing with his brother.

State police in Perry County said the boy, who has not been named, was playing with his 10-year-old brother in a creek that empties into the river when he was swept away by the current shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The other boy called 911 and about 100 people joined the search by emergency crews and a team from York County.

Fire department crews and river rescue boats searched Saturday along the shoreline and the effort resumed Sunday morning with state police the search was focusing strictly on the water, with the assistance of a dog.

The search resumes at 7 a.m. Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s