Search resumes for 8-year-old boy swept away in river

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) – Search crews will return to the Susquehanna River Monday morning, trying to find a missing 8-year-old boy who was swept away while playing with his brother.

State police in Perry County said the boy, who has not been named, was playing with his 10-year-old brother in a creek that empties into the river when he was swept away by the current shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The other boy called 911 and about 100 people joined the search by emergency crews and a team from York County.

Fire department crews and river rescue boats searched Saturday along the shoreline and the effort resumed Sunday morning with state police the search was focusing strictly on the water, with the assistance of a dog.

The search resumes at 7 a.m. Monday.