Reward offered in search for escapee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Dauphin County Prison inmate who escaped from the work release center last month.

Curtis L. Williams, 51, clocked out of work release on the morning of May 19, but authorities said he never reported to his place of employment and his electronic GPS monitor was cut off.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to his capture.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

