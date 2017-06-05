Reward offered for tips on Gratz market, cemetery vandalism

GRATZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Crime Stoppers of Dauphin County is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in recent vandalism cases at a cemetery and a farmer’s market.

State police in Lykens are investigating the incidents at the Simeon United Lutheran Church Cemetery and the Crossroads Sale and Market in Gratz.

Burglars in the early hours of May 7 smashed glass display cases and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the market, at the intersection of Route 25 and North Crossroads Road. Police said the people responsible removed the electric meter from its base and cut the phone line before making entry.

At the cemetery, lawn mowers were destroyed, gas cans were stolen, and graffiti was painted on a storage shed. The incident, which caused thousands more in damage, occurred sometime in the late evening hours of May 6-8.

Police believe the same people are responsible for similar incidents in Schuylkill County between March 31 and May 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.