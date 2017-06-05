Police need help to find missing Quarryville teens

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a pair of missing teenagers.

Sixteen-year-olds Dante Eby and Destiny Warren went missing in April from their home near Quarryville, state police in Lancaster said.

Police said they have no reason to believe the teens are in danger. They believe the pair are traveling together and are still in the Quarryville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster station at 717-299-7650.

