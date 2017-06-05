Police: Lebanon store burglars entered, escaped through roof

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Michigan men were arrested on burglary and other charges after police say they broke into a CVS store through the roof.

Officers responded to the store at 833 Bowman Street after the burglars set off an alarm Monday around 4:20 a.m. The masked men were still inside, but as the officers surrounded the store, the suspects crawled to the rooftop and fled.

Brett Karmey, 53, Gregory Teeter, 59, were arrested a short distance from the store, police said.

Both were placed in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.

