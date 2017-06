ICKESBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 80-year-old Newport man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Saville Township.

State police said the man was traveling south in the 7400 block of Veterans Way when he lost control and struck a tree and a utility pole around 4:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

