More unsettled weather for much of this week

Get ready for a cloudy, cool, and unsettled week ahead thanks to a cut-off low pressure system which won’t budge from the Northeast U.S. until late this week. Today through Thursday return the region to a rather cloudy and showery stretch of weather. There will be occasional peeks of sun and only light amounts of rain, but all the clouds will make it feel a bit dreary at times. No single day will be a washout, but showers and storms will be around each day too. It may even feel cool by the middle of the week as highs top out near 70, roughly 10 degrees below seasonal averages. A cut-off low pressure system will be responsible for the return to this type of weather. The best chance for a passing shower or storm today looks to come this afternoon and early evening. Some storms may be on the strong side and contain hail later today. Highs will be in the mid 70s and it will feel a tad muggy at times. Tomorrow will start off with clouds and drizzle with scattered downpours and thunderstorms taking shape by the afternoon. It will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Late in the week there are signs we break out of the clouds only to bring the chance for showers and storms back into the forecast for Saturday. Temperatures do warm up though heading into the weekend. Sunday looks pleasant, dry, and warm with highs in the lower 80s!