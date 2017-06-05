WHTM-TV is seeking a full-time Media Content Manager. This position is on the front line of broadcast operations utilizing state of the art technology. You will support hourly management of the station automation system. The individual will support a fully file-based workflow and contribute to on-air live newscast and programming production on a daily basis.

As a Media Content Manager, you will input data into Florical Computer Automation; communicate daily with operations support; injest, QC and assure playout of local content; monitor strength, clarity and reliability of incoming and outgoing signals and liveshots and adjust equipment as necessary to maintain quality broadcasts; and select sources from which programming will be received, or through which programming will be transmitted. You will also operate studio camera, on air graphics and audio as needed and perform other duties as assigned.

A high degree of computer literacy and knowledge of FTP sites and Windows based workflows is required as well as the ability to multitask. Pre-employment background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers (Requisition #5248)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED