Mechanicsburg man charged after child runs into traffic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they charged a Cumberland County man after a young child he was supposed to be watching ran into rush-hour traffic.

Peter Niwagaba, 47, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Upper Allen Township police said the charge stems from an incident on May 15 when the child was running across the 2200 block of South Market Street. They said several drivers were attempting to stop traffic and catch the youth.

The child had walked away from a nearby home. Police did not provide the child’s age or gender in a news release.

Niwagaba was arraigned last week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

