Lancaster police charge man in burglary at pizzeria

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former employee of a Lancaster pizzeria has been named the suspect in a burglary at the business early Sunday morning.

Lancaster police responded around 3:40 a.m. to Slugger’s Pizzeria on North Queen Street for a report of an alarm.

Officers arrived to find signs of forced entry but did not find anyone inside.

The owners made a list of items taken and reviewed video surveillance. They identified Angel Anthony Nash, a former employee, as the person seen on surveillance during the burglary, according to police.

Police filed a criminal complaint against Nash, charging the 23-year-old with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.

A warrant was issued for Nash’s arrest.

Anyone with information about the burglary or Nash’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Toby Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3344 or email him at hickeyt@lancasterpolice.com.

Tips can also be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

