I-83 traffic to be diverted for bridge work on Union Deposit Road

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A contractor rebuilding a bridge over part of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County plans to divert traffic on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights this week.

From midnight until 5 a.m. on those days, crews will set bridge beams on a replacement structure on Union Deposit Road.

Traffic in each direction will be diverted from passing under the bridge and will instead be directed onto the off-ramp across from Union Deposit Road, and then back onto the on-ramp back to I-83.

The work, which is weather permitting, is part of an overall construction contract to replace three bridges that cross over I-83 in Lower Paxton Township.

