Cumberland County man arrested for having loaded gun at BWI

LINTHICUM, Md. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County man was arrested Monday morning at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for having a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun loaded with six bullets in the man’s carry-on bag, according to a press release.

The man, who was only identified by TSA as being a Mechanicsburg resident, told officials he forgot he was carrying a loaded gun.

Monday’s incident brings the number of firearms found at BWI this year to 15.

