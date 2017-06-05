Coroner: Teen’s crash death at dirt bike track an accident

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The death of a Delaware teen who crashed his dirt bike during a practice run at an Adams County race track has been ruled accidental.

York County Coroner Pam Gay made the announcement Monday after an autopsy on the body of 13-year-old Mason Scott Farro, of Middletown.

Farro was involved in a multi-bike crash just before 6 p.m. Saturday at the Trail-Way Speedway in Union Township. He was transported by ambulance to Hanover Hospital where he later died.

Gay said he died from a blunt force head injury.

