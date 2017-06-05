Convenience store robbed in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Turkey Hill convenience store early Monday.

Palmyra police said the man demanded money from the store at 100 West Main Street around 1:50 a.m.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

The robber was carrying a yellow plastic bag and wearing a blue bandana over his face, sunglasses, a snapback hat with a red brim, gray sweatpants, and a black hoodie.

He was on foot when he was last seen heading west on Main Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-838-8189.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.