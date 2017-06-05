Community steps in to help Carlisle police officer fight on

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Tragedy hit home for the Carlisle Police Department in April. Now, the officers are standing by a brother in blue who’s leading the fight.

“Tim came in as a very eager officer,” Carlisle police Sgt. William Miller said. “He served on several different specialized units and he’s the kind of guy that comes in and puts in extra time to help out other officers.”

Tim Groller has worked on the Carlisle force for 10 years.

“I’ve always wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “I wanted to help the community. It’s the answer everyone gives, but I wanted to help people and that’s why I got into this.”

His wife keeps a pile of newspaper clippings with his picture and name, displaying his colored career.

“Actually, when you think of Tim, it’s usually just funny stories because he has such a great sense of humor,” Miller said with a laugh.

He keeps that light-hearted jest alive at home, too. He jokes a lot with his wife Gabrielle and daughters Ava and Ella.

“We had this little guy,” Groller said, introducing his son, the newest Groller. “And a week after I had him, I started getting some pain in my stomach, and we weren’t sure what was going on.”

A trip to the doctor brought devastating news.

“From there, we found out I had Stage IV non-cell lung cancer.”

Gabrielle tears up.

“It’s really made us realize that you can only take things one day at a time and be thankful for everything that you have,” she said.

Since news of the cancer in April, the Grollers have found a lot to be thankful for. Community police departments across Cumberland County have organized fundraisers and collected donations to pay for the family’s trips to and from Philadelphia for treatment.

“She told me I had about six months,” Groller said.

But Groller has big plans for his time left.

“[I want to] take these guys to Disney World,” he said, “something cool like that when I’m still around.”

“I think it’s going to be really fun,” daughter Ava chimed in.

And while the family is preparing for the worst, Groller holds on hope.

“I’m going to fight this as hard as I can,” he said. “I plan on sticking around for awhile.”

To donate to the Grollers, go to https://www.gofundme.com/TIMGROLLER

