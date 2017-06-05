Bill Cosby trial: Another accuser takes the stand

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Day one for what might be the biggest celebrity trial in years is in the books.

Bill Cosby is on trial in Montgomery County, accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home in 2004.

One testimony Monday came from a second accuser, who said Cosby also drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Cosby, who was once the highest paid actor in the United States, has been accused by dozens of women, however, this has been the only case to go to trial.

During testimony on Monday, prosecutors tried to paint the former star of the Cosby Show as someone who had a history of sexually violating unconscious women.

The first witness who took the stand told jurors that Cosby befriended her while she worked at a talent agency in Los Angeles. She said the entertainer assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel in 1996.

The accuser said Cosby forced her to take a white pill and that she passed out, and then remembered waking up in a bed next to Cosby.

“I could see a bottle of lotion on the nightstand. He put lotion in my hand and then he made me touch (him),” she said.

Cosby’s defense team has tried to poke holes in the accuser’s story.

During opening statements on Monday, one of Cosby’s attorneys, Brian McMonagle, said “false accusations can ruin a life.”

One person who showed up to support Cosby was the woman who played his daughter on television, Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy on the Cosby Show. She told reporters that it’s the jury’s job to decide who is innocent and who is not.

“I don’t take these charges lightly,” Pulliam said. “I don’t condone sexual assault in any way, shape or form. At the end of the day, our court system is set up and the judge said in the beginning of this whole thing that you are innocent until you are proven guilty.”

Constand is expected to take the stand during the trail, but did not on Monday.

