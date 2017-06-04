Trail-Way Speedway releases statement on death of 13-year-old boy

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM)- A 13-year-old boy driving a dirt bike died after crashing during a practice run at the Trail-Way Speedway, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The Speedway released the following statement:

Trail-Way Speedway is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of AMA Short Track competitor, Mason Scott Farro, 13, and extends heartfelt condolences to his family. Farro, a Delaware native, was involved in a multi-bike accident during hot laps, Saturday evening at Trail-Way Speedway. Emergency medical personnel were on the scene and responded within seconds. Farro was transported by ambulance to Hanover Hospital in Hanover, Pennsylvania where he succumbed to his injuries. Trail-Way Speedway asks that the public please respect the family, track management and employees by refraining from questions and comments on social media. Additional information will be made available when appropriate at trail-wayspeedway.com.