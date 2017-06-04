Search for 8-year-old boy in Susquehanna River to resume Monday

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – The search for an 8-year old boy who went missing in the Susquehanna River above the Clarks Ferry Bridge in upper Dauphin County on Friday will continue Monday morning.

24 people were searching for the boy on Sunday, with the search ending at 4 p.m. with no signs of him.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the now missing 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother were playing near the area of Old Trail Road in a creek that runs into the river around 2:15 p.m.

The 10-year-old called 911 to report that his younger brother had entered the water.

Several agencies converged at the scene, using boats and helicopters to aid in the search.

Sunday’s search efforts were focused on the water. Pennsylvania State Police also deployed their cadaver dog.

The search and recovery effort will resume at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

