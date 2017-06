GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Police are investigating the death of a man killed while driving a moped/scooter-like vehicle.

The York County Coroner’s Office says William Hance, 58, was the operator. He crashed near 31 Buford Avenue around 4:26 p.m. Saturday.

Hance was flown to York Hospital where he died.

There will not be an autopsy.